Headlined by Aamir Khan in the titular role, Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the most awaited Bollywood films as it was the official remake of Tom Hanks' multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump. However, the film turned out to be a massive failure. Made in around Rs 180 crore, Laal Singh Chaddha earned just Rs 61 crore net in India and grossed Rs 133 crore worldwide.

Now, in her latest interview, Kareena Kapoor, who played the leading lady in the 2022 film, has revealed that Aamir was shattered after Laal Singh Chaddha flopped at the box office and even apologised to her. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Kareena said, "Laal Singh was such a beautiful, honest film. You have such stalwarts like Aamir who believed in that film (Laal Singh Chaddha). Of course, he was shattered."

"He met me somewhere and he said, 'Picture nahi chali humari na, tu baat toh karegi na mujhse (Our movie didn’t work. You will still talk to me, right)?' What is the meaning of saying this now that I am sorry? I am like, 'We are actors! I am most proud that you gave me Rupa!' I feel what Rupa has done...it has done more for me than what a Singham (Again) can do", the actress added.

Elaborating on her point further, Kareena stated, "The character was so beautiful. I loved playing it, I enjoyed doing that part. It had so much more to do, so much more to think of...you are not just there and we did not make that film thinking it would make ₹500 crore. It was just made with all heart."

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor was last seen alongside Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Kapoor in Singham Again. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the action thriller was a hit and earned close to Rs 250 crore in India and Rs 370 crore worldwide.

