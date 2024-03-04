Twitter
Headlines

Government to soon launch Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

'My life an open book, 140 crore people my family': PM Modi hits out at INDIA bloc

Meet man, worked at canteen, started Rs 40000000000 brand from just Rs 20 thousand, he is now…

Google says its AI is 'unreliable', issues apology to Indian government for...

Kareena Kapoor repeats her reception necklace after 12 years at Ambanis' Jamnagar bash

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, worked at canteen, started Rs 40000000000 brand from just Rs 20 thousand, he is now…

Tata Motors launches Dark edition of Nexon, Safari and Harrier, price starts at just Rs…

Richie Mehta opens up on creating Poacher, says many streaming platforms doubted it's multilingual format | Exclusive

Must try healthy gluten-free flours

7 Pakistani actresses who essayed lead roles in Bollywood films

Ultra expensive dresses Nita Ambani, Isha, Shloka and Radhika wore at pre-wedding bash

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Khan Trio Sets Stage On Fire With ‘Naatu Naatu’ Performance At Pre-Wedding Gala

Kareena Kapoor repeats her reception necklace after 12 years at Ambanis' Jamnagar bash

After 12th Fail's success, Bhumi Pednekar says 'content films have been toast of the industry': 'I owe my career to...'

Richie Mehta opens up on creating Poacher, says many streaming platforms doubted it's multilingual format | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor repeats her reception necklace after 12 years at Ambanis' Jamnagar bash

Kareena Kapoor repeated her reception necklace at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 04, 2024, 02:08 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Kareena Kapoor (Credit: Reddit)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan grabbed everyone’s attention when she repeated her wedding reception necklace at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event in Jamnagar. Her photos are going viral on social media.

Reddit users reacted to her photo, one of them wrote, “it looks much better with this current outfit.” The second one said, “love how people are literally wearing their wedding jewelry to the Ambani pre-wedding and there is not a chance in hell they can outshine the host family or the bride’s jewellery.”

Kareena rewear her Delhi reception jewels
byu/Complete-Sweet5222 inBollyBlindsNGossip

The third one said, “They wore the best ones they had for the pre-wedding, need to buy new ones for the actual wedding!” The fourth one said, “she’s so natural makes her more authentic.” The fifth one said, “The Jewelry looks so much better now with simple styling and no earrings!”

On Saturday, Diljit Dosanjh performed at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash and set the stage on fire with his energy. He was seen interacting with his Crew co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan and even sang a song for her making her show off her thumkas. Diljit introduced Kareena on the stage by saying, "Hogi Rihanna, hogi Beyonce, sadi ta ae he hai, Kareena (There might be Rihanna and Beyonce but for us it's Kareena)," which left the actress blushing on stage as the crowd cheered for her.

Diljit Dosanjh then sang Proper Patola for the actress and Kareena then showed off her sexy thumkas while Saif Ali Khan clapped for the actress from the side. Kareena was seen looking gorgeous in a golden shimmery saree and completed her look by making a high bun. 

Netizens reacted to Diljit and Kareena's fun banter at Ambani's pre-wedding event. One of the comments read, "Lmaoo u can tell DD is a huge fan. So cute." Another user wrote, "I love Bebo & Diljit’s friendship. They’re always posting each other’s accomplishments on ig too. Lovedddd them as a jodi in Udta Punjab." Another comment read, "Diljit feeling flirty towards Kareena in front of Saif." Another user wrote, "Those moves of Kareena And Diljit bass ab aur mat Dil jeet bhai …saddi ta aa hi Rihanna aa hi Beyonce." 

 


 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World's most expensive car unveiled after more than 8,000 hours of woodwork, it's price is…

Flipkart poses direct challenge to Paytm, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PhonePe as it launches....

Where is Alok Nath these days? Why is he not seen in films or TV? Actress reveals all

This Bigg Boss 16 inmate reportedly rejected Ektaa Kapoor's offer of Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 due to intimate scenes

Good news for Delhi-NCR! Namo Bharat train to now run till...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE