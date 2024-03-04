Kareena Kapoor repeats her reception necklace after 12 years at Ambanis' Jamnagar bash

Kareena Kapoor repeated her reception necklace at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan grabbed everyone’s attention when she repeated her wedding reception necklace at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding event in Jamnagar. Her photos are going viral on social media.

Reddit users reacted to her photo, one of them wrote, “it looks much better with this current outfit.” The second one said, “love how people are literally wearing their wedding jewelry to the Ambani pre-wedding and there is not a chance in hell they can outshine the host family or the bride’s jewellery.”

The third one said, “They wore the best ones they had for the pre-wedding, need to buy new ones for the actual wedding!” The fourth one said, “she’s so natural makes her more authentic.” The fifth one said, “The Jewelry looks so much better now with simple styling and no earrings!”

On Saturday, Diljit Dosanjh performed at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash and set the stage on fire with his energy. He was seen interacting with his Crew co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan and even sang a song for her making her show off her thumkas. Diljit introduced Kareena on the stage by saying, "Hogi Rihanna, hogi Beyonce, sadi ta ae he hai, Kareena (There might be Rihanna and Beyonce but for us it's Kareena)," which left the actress blushing on stage as the crowd cheered for her.

Diljit Dosanjh then sang Proper Patola for the actress and Kareena then showed off her sexy thumkas while Saif Ali Khan clapped for the actress from the side. Kareena was seen looking gorgeous in a golden shimmery saree and completed her look by making a high bun.

Netizens reacted to Diljit and Kareena's fun banter at Ambani's pre-wedding event. One of the comments read, "Lmaoo u can tell DD is a huge fan. So cute." Another user wrote, "I love Bebo & Diljit’s friendship. They’re always posting each other’s accomplishments on ig too. Lovedddd them as a jodi in Udta Punjab." Another comment read, "Diljit feeling flirty towards Kareena in front of Saif." Another user wrote, "Those moves of Kareena And Diljit bass ab aur mat Dil jeet bhai …saddi ta aa hi Rihanna aa hi Beyonce."



