Kareena Kapoor recalls being upset with husband Saif Ali Khan after this film: 'I was like what's happening?'

Kareena Kapoor recalled that she held a screening of her film, and invited directors and filmmakers. But after the movie ended, they all started praising Saif Ali Khan, and it left her surprised.

Kareena Kapoor has been part of several films that became blockbusters because of the performances of her co-stars. Be it Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met or Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots, Kareena's performance got elevated because of the camaraderie she had with her co-stars.

The Asoka actress will soon be completing 25 years in Bollywood, and to celebrate her contribution to the cinema, a film festival will be organised by a multiplex chain. In the inaugural event of the film festival, Kareena recalled the memories of Omkara. In Vishal Bhardwaj's cinematic adaptation of William Shakespeare's Othello, Kareena played Desdemona. She was proud of her performance, and to celebrate it, she held a special screening for directors. However, to much to her surprise, Kareena realised that everyone was praising Saif Ali Khan, for his performance of Langda Tyagi. Kareena was surprised that instead of praising her, the guests flocked towards Saif.

Kareena recalled, “It’s such a good performance, I am going to call all the directors. From Mani Ratnam to everybody… all the directors. I am going to have this trial and call all the directors because I think I have done really well in this movie. I had this in Film City and everyone was there and of course, Vishal, Konkana Sensharma, Vivek Oberoi, Saif Ali Khan, everyone was there. And I was excited that they are going to watch me as Desdemona."

Kareena further added that she realised that Saif was taking all the limelight, “At the interval, everyone came out and said you are really nice, we loved everyone and Saif was amazing." However, when the movie ended, everyone flocked Saif and left Kareena surprised. "And then, the movie ended and everyone was like ‘You were fab but where’s Saif?’ I was like ‘what is happening? I called everybody to praise me.’ Then suddenly everyone just flocked to Saif and was praising him,” Kareena remembered with a smile.