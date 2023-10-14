Kareena Kapoor recalls Aamir Khan looking 'apologetic' after Laal Singh Chaddha's failure: 'I told him on WhatsApp...'

Kareena Kapoor revealed that she sent a long message to Aamir Khan after Laal Singh Chaddha's failure.

Kareena Kapoor, who recently featured in Jaane Jaan, opened up about Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure and revealed Aamir Khan looked ‘apologetic’ after that. The actress also mentioned that she texted him on WhatsApp and said talked to him.

While speaking to Mid-day about Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena said, “I mean Aamir was like living that character. He had become Laal. I don’t know, I think maybe it was just people had… Covid had just happened and everything was slowly opening up and people maybe wanted something more energetic and fun, rather than this, which was slightly emotional and... Maybe because there were these big names attached to it, Aamir and me, maybe they wanted something more frothy coming out at this time. I think this was slightly dark..”

She added that she didn’t meet Aamir after that because of pregnancy, but he wrote a long letter to him saying that this doesn’t affect their friendship. She said, “After the film I was busy. I gave birth, I had another child during Covid. There was so much going on at that time, so I never really met Aamir after the film. But then obviously after that I bumped into him at the NMACC event and I know, I saw it in his eyes that he was he was a bit apologetic, he was sad about the fact why did this happen.”

“We have also done some great work together, with a big blockbuster like 3 Idiots, then Talaash… So, somewhere there was that feeling. I wrote to Advait as well as Aamir that I don’t judge relationships, friendships or our talent as actors with a film that didn’t work. For me Roopa will always be an iconic character which I played because she was slightly dark. And he was also worried about that. He was like, zyada dark toh nahi ho jayega character. I was like, nahi thik hai, it’s fine, that arc we have to show. I told him on a long Whatsapp that don’t feel that we have lost because we haven’t. We made a beautiful film and our friendship and our love is not measured by box office success,” she concluded.