Kareena Kapoor reacts after Saif Ali Khan forgets to mention her in list of his favourite actresses

File photo

In addition to walking the red carpet at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan promoted the cause for women's equality.

Saif was questioned about women and their contribution in cinema and he forgot to name his wife Kareena Kapoor. According to Indian Express he said, “Cinema is empty without women for a start. When you think of cinema you think of so many important ladies, my favourite actresses from all the way back from Marlene Dietrich to Audrey Hepburn to Charlize Theron…” then said, “to your wife!” Saif then corrected himself and added, “and to my beautiful wife.”

Saif also said, “My mum, her first movie (Apur Sansar) was with Satyajit Ray when she was 16. So I think feminine sensitivity and aggression, that whole aspect of nature is what women in cinema mean to me.”

Kareena also said, “So many different women from across the world are coming to be a part of this festival to celebrate the fact that women are leading the pack whether it is in India or anywhere.”

On December 1, the film festival officially began. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, and other celebrities were present for the inaugural ceremony. At the festival's closing event, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, and Ranbir Kapoor will be in attendance.

Kareena aslo sahred photos from the event, Saif wore a crisp white attire, while Kareena donned a flowing blue gown by Monique Lhuillier and pulled her hair up in a ponytail.

She wrote in her post, “Never feeling blue with my man…always wearing it.”

The filming for Kareena's upcoming Hansal Mehta project just wrapped up. In the coming months, Kareena will make an appearance in Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.