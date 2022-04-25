Kareena Kapoor’s reaction to Vijay Varma recreating Poo dialogue leaves netizens in splits, watch viral video

Vijay Varma/Instagram

With Sujoy Ghosh's directorial debut, Vijay Varma is ready to work with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the first time. This Netflix original will be based on Keigo Higashino's Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, which will also star Jaideep Ahlawat. Vijay shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of their film on Monday, in which he recreated Kareena's famous Poo dialogue from her 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The Jab We Met actress is also seen in the video giving an awesome reaction.

Vijay shared the video on his social media and captioned it, "The only Gag I ever wanted to play with @kareenakapoorkhan, the only and ultimate Poo. From behind the scenes of #TheDevotionOfSuspectX".



"Kaun hai ye jisne doobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha," Vijay says to the camera, as Kareena reacts to the video as the camera pans to her. Fans of the duo left the loveliest remarks for them shortly after the video was uploaded on social media.



Meanwhile, Vijay Varma's next film is Darlings, which is directed by Jasmeet K Reen and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Production. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, will star alongside Aamir Khan in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chadha, a Hindi version of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump, which is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. It will be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.