Kareena Kapoor poses with Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, fans say 'she’s role model for the younger ones'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor was spotted with her kids Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan when she arrived at Karan Johar’s kid’s birthday. She was seen wearing casuals and posing for the paps. Needless to say, Jeh and Taimur were looking adorable.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Netizens reacted to it, one of the social media users wrote, “arena Kapoor be like .... Chalo thoda pose kar he deti ... Chalo ab pocket mein hath dal he deti ... Are pocket kaha gaya.” The second one said, “She’s a role model for the younger ones when it comes to dressing decently!!” The third one said, “Hybrid bachhe 2a vi paida hue aur avi chalne v lag gye lgta h.” The fourth one said, “She don't know how to pose such a cutie.”

Meanwhile, the actress recently attended he Indian Chamber of Commerce-Young Leaders Forum event in Kolkata on Sunday. While talking about the Boycott Bollywood culture, Kareena stated, "I don't agree with it at all. If that happens, how will we entertain, how will you have the joy and happiness in your life, which, I think everybody needs. And which cinema and films are promising, which we have always done, which films have always done. Agar films nahi hogi toh entertainment kaisa hoga."

For the unversed, the hashtag Boycott Bollywood started trending after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. However, in 2022, netizens reignited the trend before the release of many films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Liger, Brahmastra, and Raksha Bandhan. The trend affected the box-office business of some of the films. Right before the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Twitter users started trending the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, asking people to not watch the movie.

At first, it looked harmless, just a group of trolls creating some hysteria around the film, however, when the film was declared a box office flop, people realised the seriousness.S ome Twitter users went through the archives and dug up Aamir's controversial 'India's growing intolerance' statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site. Some of Kareena`s controversial statements from the past also surfaced online.

