Kareena Kapoor pens funniest birthday wish for BFF Malaika Arora, shares unseen photos

Credit: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Actor Malaika Arora turned 49 on Sunday. While many people wished the Chaiyya Chaiyya actor on social media, the most special one came from her BFF Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena took to her Instagram Stories and shared a couple of pictures with funny captions. In the first picture, Malaika can be seen reading the menu with 'so much seriousness'. Kareena wrote, "May you always read the menu with so much seriousness".

In another story, Malaika can be seen enjoying a burger. "and always guff your burgers and still look like a zillion bucks. Happy birthday darling Malla," she captioned the image with a heart emoticon. Malaika also responded on the birthday wish. She reposted the story on her Instagram story and wrote, HAHAHA, Love u bebo.

Earlier, Malaika`s boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor also extended a warm birthday wish to his lady love by sharing a picture. He captioned, "The Yin to my Yang Happy Birthday Baby Just be You, be happy, be mine...."Karisma Kapoor also extended heartfelt birthday wish to Malla. She dropped a boomerang video, which is captioned, "Happy birthday Malla, To many more fun times."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta`s next untitled film.

On the second hand, Malaika, after glamorizing the film industry with her sexy moves, is all set to become an author. She will soon write her debut book which is going to be all about nutrition. The actor, who also serves as a judge on the reality show India's Best Dancer, will be sharing her wellness tips in the book. ​