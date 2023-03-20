Kareena Kapoor opens up on paparazzi culture, says, 'I sometimes wonder what else..'

Kareena Kapoor/File Photo

Kareena Kapoor is one of the favorites of the paparazzi as she often gets clicked as she steps out of her house. While Saif Ali Khan dislikes being papped outside their residence and doesn’t stop for a picture, Kareen Kapoor on the other hand always stops to pose for the paparazzi. Recently Saif Ali Khan lashed out at the paparazzi when they were following the actor to click photos and he was seen sarcastically saying, “come to the bedroom too.” After this incident, Kareen Kapoor recently shared her views on the paparazzi culture and reveals the reason why she stops to pose for the paps.

As per Free Press Journal’s report, Kareena Kapoor expressed her views on the paparazzi culture and said, "I am not drawing any lines and do not mind when they click our photos. I sometimes wonder what else I can do for them. However, I just request that they don’t click us while entering the building premises or when kids are off to extracurricular activities."

The actress also revealed why she stops to pose when her husband Saif Ali Khan just walks away and said, "He walks, trying to be calm, and asks, "Why are you posing? And then I tell him to chill, saying it’s so me, and I love to pose."

Kareena Kapoor who is recently enjoying a fun-filled vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and children Taimur and Jeh in Africa, keeps her fans updated by sharing pictures from their vacation on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and will be next seen in the movie The Crew directed by Rajesh Krishnan also starring Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in prominent roles. The actress also has Sujoy Ghosh’s crime thriller starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the pipeline.

