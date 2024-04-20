Twitter
Kareena Kapoor opens up about walking out of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela: ‘Maybe Deepika, Ranveer were...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals if Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have thanked her for walking out of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 03:43 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Kareena Kapoor on walking out of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh was one of the highest-grossing films of that year. The duo fell in love while shooting the film and are now happily married and going to be parents soon. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan had revealed that she was going to be a part of the film but she backed out. Now opening up about the same, the actress jokingly revealed that Deepika and Ranveer have yet to thank her for not doing the movie and indirectly facilitating their romance.

In a conversation with BBC, Kareena Kapoor Khan talked about walking out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela and revealed if Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh thanked her for indirectly facilitating the romance. The actress said, "I believe in destiny, and I believe that whatever is meant to be in your life will happen, through anything. All is written in the stars and everything is not written for everyone. Maybe Ranveer and Deepika were destined to be together."

Kareena Kapoor earlier talked about not working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after he cast Aishwarya Rai over her in Devdas and told Filmfare, "She told Filmfare, “I’ll never. What he did to me was wrong. He screen-tested me for Devdas, gave me a signing amount, and then took someone else. That was wrong, it hurt especially because I was at the start of my career. It’s okay, because the day he dropped me, I signed Yaadein. Sanjay hurt me. Even if I have no work, I’ll never work with him.”

Meanwhile, now Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to share the screen with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Singham Again. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Kapoor in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 15.

