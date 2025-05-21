During an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 2, Kareena Kapoor made a candid confession about her love life. When host Karan Johar asked the actress about how their love blossomed, Kareena Kapoor revealed how it was her who 'chased' Shahid Kapoor for 2 months.

Relationships require effort, sometimes even for it to begin. Something similar happened with Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor before they first got together. Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor dated for 4 years before ending their relationship while shooting for their blockbuster film Jab We Met. Kareena Kapoor was heartbroken by the split and hoped that they would reconcile their friendship in the future. But, before they got together and eventually broke up, Kareena Kapoor was the one who initiated the relationship with Shahid Kapoor.

During an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 2, Kareena Kapoor made a candid confession about her love life. When host Karan Johar asked the actress about how their love blossomed, Kareena Kapoor revealed how it was her who 'chased' Shahid Kapoor for 2 months.

"He never made the first move,” she said, adding, "For two whole months, I was the one texting, calling, asking him to meet. He was kind of shy… reserved. Eventually, we did meet, and that’s when things took off—but it was me who had to push for it."

Kareena Kapoor made this confession as Shahid Kapoor sat next to her, smiling away. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor started dating in 2004 and called it quits in 2007 for reasons unknown.

Over the years, the two settled down with different partners and are now thriving both professionally and personally. Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in October 2012. She gave birth to their sons Taimur and Jeh in 2016 and 2021, respectively.

Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, married Mira Rajput, a university student from New Delhi, who is 13 years his junior, in July 2015. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their daughter Misha in August 2016 and their son Zain in September 2018.

