Kareena Kapoor ‘off to work’ with son Jeh in style, shares pics

In the pictures, the mother-son duo is seen sporting casual outfits and completing their look with cool glasses.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 11:05 PM IST

Photo: Instagram Screengrab/ kareenakapoorkhan

Seems like Kareena Kapoor Khan is passing her love for fashion to her little one Jeh. On Thursday, Kareena, who is currently shooting for Hansal Mehta`s project in London, posted two cute images with her younger son Jeh.

"Off to work with my Boy...but a quick Pose before we leave...#Jeh baba#Kaam pe chalo..," Kareena captioned the post.

 

 

Kareena and Jeh’s posts have garnered several likes and comments from social media users.

"Oh MY, Jeh Jaan !!! Mahsha`Allah. Love U guys," Saba Pataudi commented. Alia Bhatt called Kareena, Jeh "superstars."

"Omg. How absolutely adorable," Soni Razdan commented.

"Dying of a cuteness attack," fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri commented.

Speaking of the project, it is being helmed by Hansal Mehta. It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Kareena.On working with Kareena, Ektaa has earlier shared, "Kareena has been an actor with a huge, admirable (almost envious) body of work... and while her male co-stars turned producers in due course, she’s finally joined the bandwagon now! I`ve always believed that women have an equal part or play in the business and success of a film."

Ektaa added, "It’s been a hard journey, but an encouraging & happy one! I`m so glad that today, we can empower each other like this! Here’s to wishing Kareena Kapoor Khan the best on her journey as a producer...adding another feather to her already illustrious career! May we have more of her in our tribe!"

Kareena flew down to London a few days ago and ever since the actor has been sharing many posts to keep her fans updated. 

