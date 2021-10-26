Kareena Kapoor, mom Babita visit dad Randhir Kapoor’s new house, SEE photo

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday gave a glimpse of her father Randhir Kapoor’s house on social media. Recently, Bebo, along with her mother Babita, visited her dad’s house in Mumbai.

On October 25, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she can be seen sitting on the couch, while her mother Babita sat next to her. However, dad Randhir Kapoor only made an appearance through a framed portrait on the wall. Along with the photo, Kareena wrote, “While the mother eats kheer…the daughter poses. #themothership #MeriMaa."

With more than 6 lakh likes, her picture took Instagram on fire. Celebrities including Manish Malhotra dropped hearts in the comment box. Referring to the framed portrait, one of her fans commented, “RANDHIR KAPOOR watching both.” While another mentioned, “so lovely may god bless you both lots of love from Nagaland.” Needless to say, the actress is looking beautiful in the quirky cream kurta set.

For the unversed, Kareena’s mother Babita was separated from Randhir Kapoor in 1987. In an interview to MojoStory, Bebo talked about the same and said, “I mean my parents have a lovely relationship because sometimes two people realise that their lives aren't exactly going the way they planned so, it's better you know we kind of don't stay together but we can still like you know be friends and stay in touch and still take decisions sometimes about the kids.”

She further added, “It's not necessary that they have to possibly be you know staying under the same roof or being there 24*7 together so I think both Karisma and me understood that at a very early age that this kind of a relationship can exist as well and it has existed for almost 35 years with my parents and I see them in times when they need to come together, they are always together. But they sometimes, obviously, prefer to just you know have their day-to-day lives separately, which is wonderful.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in ‘Angrezi Medium’, which featured the late actor Irrfan Khan. She has several projects in the pipeline including 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Aamir Khan and 'Takht'.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha' is set to be released on Valentine’s Day next year.