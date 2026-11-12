Kareena Kapoor lands in major trouble, actress hurts Islamic sentiments by wearing royal pendent with Quranic verse

Kareena Kapoor Khan has landed in a major controversy for wearing a 30-carat emerald pendant inscribed with the Quranic verse 'Aayt-ul-Kursi'.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has landed in a controversy for wearing a historic royal pendant from Bhopal. The Jab We Met actress received notice from social activist Abbas Hafeez and members of the Muslim community, who raised objections to her wearing the pendant inscribed with a Quranic verse.

What is the controversy?

For the unversed, the controversy centres on a piece of heirloom jewellery connected to the former Bhopal royal family. The 30-carat emerald pendant is carved with the Quranic verse 'Aayt-ul-Kursi', translated as the Verse of the Throne, which has left the Muslim community hurt.

When did Kareena Kapoor Khan wear the pendant?

In one of her Diwali looks, Kareena donned Punit Balana's designed beige kaftan, paired it with a matching beige turban, adorned with a sparkling kalgi. For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan had worn the same accessory on his wedding day. The outfit attracted eyeballs not just for the festive look but also for the historic significance attached to the jewellery and headpiece. However, the main highlight of her look was a 30-carat emerald pendant, which has hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslim community.

Here's the social media post

What is the meaning of the Quranic verse?

For the unversed, the emerald was inscribed with 'Ayat-ul-Kursi', the 255th verse of Surah Al-Baqarah in the second chapter of the Holy Quran. It is widely considered the greatest and most powerful verse in the Holy Quran because it deeply summarizes Islamic monotheism (Tawhid) and the supreme attributes of God (Allah).

Why is Kareena Kapoor being served with legal notice?

Social activist Abbas Hafeez, who sent a legal notice to the actor over her social media post, told the media, "There is a pendant from the princely state of Bhopal, linked to the heritage of the Begums of Bhopal, which bears a verse from the Quran. For the Begums, this was a matter of faith, not a fashion accessory. It was customary for them to wear it while in seclusion."

Hafeez added that Kareena flaunted the pendant as a fashion statement, which is "inappropriate, especially given the specific rituals associated with touching or reading verses from the Quran." Hafeez called her social media post with the pics "objectionable" and demanded that she remove those pictures and offer an apology. Kareena is yet to respond to the controversy.