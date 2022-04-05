Kareena Kapoor Khan yells ‘peeche kar yar’ as her driver almost runs car over paparazzo

Kareena Kapoor's car almost hit the paparazzo who was waiting for her outside Malaika Arora's residence.

Kareena Kapoor on Monday visited her friend Malika Arora who recently met a road accident. The actress came to visit Malaika at her residence. Malaika was discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

When Kareena came out after seeing her friend, her driver came to pick her up. However, he almost ran the car over paparazzo’s leg. Seeing this, Kareena got angry and the video of the same has been doing rounds on social media. Celebrity photographer Viral has uploaded the video with the caption, “The flip side of being a pap is the risk one takes in capturing celebs. Today one of our fellow boys leg got in the way of Kareena Kapoor's car while he was capturing her leaving Malika Arora's home.”

A lot of people have reacted to the post. One of them wrote, “Inko celebrity ko itna pyar hi nahi karna cahiye fans ki kuch padi nahi in logo ko puchne koto hona laga kya kuch kya yar.” The second one mentioned, “Atleast as a courtesy as a Human being she must have asked the person about his injury who got hurt. She would have been loved more had she Shown her human side too.. instead of just saying "Pichee Jaa Yaar.”

For the unversed, Malaika Arora was admitted to a hospital after her car accident. She will be discharged on Sunday morning as per the Apollo Hospital. Malaika also got a CT scan which 'turned out fine'. Earlier, According to TOI, Malaika's sister, actor Amrita Arora said that Malaika was 'getting better'.

Previously ANI had updated, “Actor Malaika has minor injuries on her forehead; CT scan has turned out fine & she is currently okay. The actor will be kept under observation for the night & will be discharged in the morning tomorrow: Apollo Hospital.”

Malaika Arora's automobile was involved in a collision near Panvel. Her driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with three or four MNS office bearers who were going through Pune on their way to Raj Thackeray's meeting. According to a Maharashtra Nirman Sena official, Malaika Arora received head injuries in the incident and was taken to a hospital in Navi Mumbai by MNS Kolhapur liaison president Jayaraj Landge.