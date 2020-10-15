Kareena Kapoor Khan wraps 'Laal Singh Chaddha' shoot; shares BTS still with Aamir Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan who has been shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha has finally wrapped the shoot. The actor travelled to Delhi for the shoot with utmost precautions as the actor is five months pregnant too. Now, while announcing about wrapping the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena posted a behind-the-scenes (BTS) photo with Aamir Khan. In the photo, both the actors are seen laughing wholeheartedly in between the shoot.

Aamir is seen pointing at something and is seen wearing a blue kurta and pyjamas with a black jacket. While Kareena wore a white printed salwar suit with a peach dupatta. Bebo posted the photo with a caption stating, "And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... Thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again..."

Check it out below:

Kareena had left for the Delhi schedule during the last week of September to wrap up the remaining portions that were left to be shot. The actor has finished shooting for the movie on Wednesday.

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni. The film is the official Hindi remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the titular role.