Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes mom Babita on her 73rd birthday by sharing vintage photo with Randhir Kapoor

Former actor Babita is celebrating her birthday today! She is the wife of Randhir Kapoor and mother of Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. On the occasion of Babita's birthday, Kareena took to her Instagram page and wished her mother. The actor posted a vintage photo of Randhir and Babita from their younger days and it's stylish as ever. In the photo, Dabboo is seen wearing a plaid shirt and Babita in a white ruffled top with oversized vintage glasses.

Kareena posted the unseen photo with a sweet caption stating, "Happy Birthday Queen". Babita has turned 73 today. Check out the photo below:

For the uninitiated, Randhir and Babita got separated many years back, although they never got officially divorced. Talking about no divorce, Randhir had said in an interview with Hindustan Times, "Divorce for what? Why should we head for divorce? I don’t intend to get married again, and nor does she. She found that I was a terrible man who drank a lot and came home late, which was something she didn’t like. And I didn’t want to live the way she wanted, and she couldn’t accept me as I am, though it was a love marriage. So, it’s okay. We had two lovely children to look after. She brought them up in the best way and they have excelled in their career. What else I could have asked for as a father?"

He had also said, "She’s a crucial part of my life. She has given me two lovely kids. We are all grown-up people, and we preferred to stay separately, [but] we are not enemies."