Kareena Kapoor Khan and her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore, share a heartwarming and affectionate relationship. The two frequently express their love and appreciation for each other on social media. To celebrate Sharmila Tagore's birthday on Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a delightful series of unseen photographs, showcasing the special bond they share. However, it was Kareena’s little son Jeh Ali Khan, who turned out to be the major highlight.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore, share a heartwarming and affectionate relationship. The two frequently express their love and appreciation for each other on social media. To celebrate Sharmila Tagore's birthday on Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a delightful series of unseen photographs, showcasing the special bond they share. However, it was Kareena’s little son Jeh Ali Khan, who turned out to be the major highlight.

The Jaane Jaan actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a candid picture of Sharmila Tagore wearing a robe with hair rollers and sunglasses. In another picture, the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law shared a hearty smile as they posed for the camera. The third picture has our hearts as Jeh could be seen being showered with a kiss from her grandmother.

Kareena heaped praise on Sharmila and called her ‘coolest gangsta’ as the caption read, “Who’s the coolest Gangsta ever? Do I need to say? Happy birthday to my mother-in-law. Just the Best..." Soon after, several celebrities and fans spammed the comment section with birthday wishes. Karisma Kapoor dropped a series of emojis. “Lovely, Happy birthday ma . Love u guys,” wrote Saba Pataudi.

Kareena recently jetted off to an undisclosed location with family for a vacation. Yesterday, the Pataudi family was clicked at the airport as they made their way to the check-in gate. On the professional front, the actress recently showcased her beauty at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. In films, she recently featured in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham Again co-starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. She was previously seen in Buckingham Murders, Jaane Jaan and The Crew this year. On the other hand, Sharmila Tagore made her acting comeback with the 2023 family drama 'Gulmohar', alongside Manoj Bajpayee. Up next, she will be seen in Outhouse.