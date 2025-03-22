In an old episode of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Kareena Kapoor revealed that she wouldn't mind getting to know Rahul Gandhi because both of them have a special "lineage".

Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood, is married to Saif Ali Khan and is a mother of two children - Taimur and Jeh. However, there was a time when Kareena Kapoor, when she was relatively new to the industry, had confessed her desire to date Indian politician Rahul Gandhi.

In an old episode of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Kareena Kapoor revealed that she wouldn't mind getting to know Rahul Gandhi because both of them have a special "lineage". When asked if she had a chance to date anyone in the world, whom would she choose, Kareena Kapoor said, "Should I say, I don't know whether to say it or not, it is a bit controversial. I would like to know Rahul Gandhi. I keep looking at his pictures and think it would be interesting to know him. I come from a family with film lineage, and he comes from a family of politicians. So, maybe it would make an interesting conversation."

Years later when Kareena Kapoor was asked about her dating comment, she said, "It’s too old, and I said it because our surnames are popular."

Kareena Kapoor Khan dated Shahid Kapoor for several years before their break up in 2007. Kareena Kapoor then met Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Tashan and fell in love with him. The couple eventually tied the knot in 2012 and are now parents to two sons - Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again which was released in the theatres in Diwali 2024.

