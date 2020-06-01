Kareena Kapoor Khan wants Ranveer Singh to try 'kaftan life' like her; check out their banter

Kareena Kapoor Khan has started a 'Kaftan series' on her Instagram page. It has got the attention of many celebs who are commenting on her posts which are too funny to miss. On Sunday, she posted a selfie wearing the kaftan and getting sunkissed. She wrote, "Did you ask for another Kaftan picture? No. Did I still put it up? Yes. #ThankMeLater #KaftanSeries". Many celebs again reacted to her post.

One of the celebs was Ranveer Singh who commented, "Bebo didn’t choose the #kaftanlife, the #kaftanlife chose Her." To which Kareena replied, "@ranveersingh You should try it... You never know, it may choose you next #ItsAddictive"

Check out the post and their banter below:

Earlier during an interaction, when Kareena was asked about a marriage tip, she would like to give Ranveer. The actor said, "Ranveer the whole of India knows how loving you are towards Deepika. You don't need any tips at all. The amount of love you give to Deepika is the sweetest thing we get to watch. But I’ll give you one tip and it’s magical. Just give each other space, and everything, you know, will fall into place."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which is the Hindi remake of Hollywood flick, Forrest Gump. The film is slated to release in December this year.

While Ranveer's next film is '83 in which he plays the role of Kapil Dev. The release date of the film has been postponed due to coronavirus lockdown.