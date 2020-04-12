Trending#

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns Taimur into easter bunny, tags Saif along

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable picture where Saif turned their son Taimur Ali Khan into an Easter bunny


Kareena Kapoor Khan turns Taimur into easter bunny

Written By

Edited By

Shaheen Irani

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Apr 12, 2020, 12:50 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a happy Easter indeed after she turned little Taimur Ali Khan into bunny. Saif Ali Khan helped Taimur dress up with bunny ears as Kareena clicked her little toddler in the attire. She also managed to capture Saif in the same frame.

While one photo Kareena shared shows Saif fixing Taimur Ali Khan's clothes, in another one he is a little distacted while Taimur looks right into the camera. The munchkin has his face painted with a red nose and whiskers, making him look closest to a bunny.

The images shared by Kareena also feature newborn chubby-cheeked Taimur in the background. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "My Easter bunnies for life. Happy Easter everyone... #StayHome #StaySafe"

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Kareena recently made headlines for her donations to PM Cares Fund and Maharashtra CM Relief Fund, to help the needy during coronavirus lockdown. She and Saif also contributed to UNICEF, Give India and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV).