Kareena Kapoor Khan to soon join Instagram? But conditions apply

One of the most awaited celebrities on social media is Kareena Kapoor Khan. Though she claims that she has a secret Instagram page, her fans do want her to be on it officially. Kareena has several dedicated fan pages and she is many times a trending star on social media. At several instances, fans have asked her to join social media especially Instagram. Looks like that day might come soon.

Talking about the same, Kareena told News18, "I know my fan clubs also have some 6-7 million followers. There are lots of fans who are running them. I can say that there'll be an official page which I will do at some point. But it will be run by somebody. It will only officially be about my work and will have updates about my films, but no personal stuff. It'll have one or two personal pictures from our family holiday, but nothing more than that. Saif (Ali Khan) and I always give out one picture from our family holiday anyway."

Currently, Kareena is riding high on the success of her latest outing, Good Newwz. The film is the latest to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India. Along with the actor, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Directed by debutant Raj Mehta, the film is produced by Karan Johar.

Now, Kareena will next be seen in Angrezi Medium by Homi Adajania alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Bebo will be seen as a cop for the first time.