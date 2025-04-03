Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most revered and loved actresses in Bollywood with over 25 years in the industry. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen working with Meghna Gulzar on her project, which is said to be called Daayra.

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making waves with her recent stunning looks. Her Bollywood films have always been the talk of the town even before their release, however, there has always been some mystery around her Hollywood debut. However, at a recent fashion event, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave some insight into the same.

In a video shared by Manav Manglani, the host jokingly said that he has heard a 'Hollywood rumour' about Kareena Kapoor. The host shared a situation when an AD came to her vanity van and said, "Shot is ready, ma’am," but Kareena replied, "I am not".

When the host asked her about the same, Kareena, in her witty way, answered, "What happens in my vanity stays in my vanity.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most revered and loved actresses in Bollywood with over 25 years in the industry. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen working with Meghna Gulzar on her project, which is said to be called Daayra. She will also headline the highly anticipated film Veere Di Wedding 2, a sequel to the 2018 film starring Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania, and Swara Bhaskar.

In 2024, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in two hit films, Crew, starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon, and Singham Again, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

Singham Again was released on November 1, 2024, coinciding with Diwali, and grossed over Rs 367–Rs 389.64 crore worldwide, becoming the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024.