Kareena Kapoor Khan takes stretching at yoga session to next level awesome, see collage

Kareena Kapoor Khan is making headlines yet again, and this time it isn't for Taimur Ali Khan. The actress, who is a fitness diva too, might not be on social media, but definitely is one of the most popular person on the Internet. Her photos often tend to go viral.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was now recently snapped while doing yoga stretches and the way she conducted herself is sure to blow all minds! The actress, who usually rocks gym outfits, was also seen slaying while doing her yoga stretches. Although you can be assured that the stretches are tough to perform, It made her seem almost natural when she slayed in each one of them.

Kareena's fan club posted a collage photo of her performing the stretches. The actress was usually seen in a sports bra and mini shorts/training tights and she tied her hair in a bun while nailing each of her stretch. The photos are a perfect motivation to kick off the weekend.

Here, take a look:

On the work front, Kareena will begin shooting for Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan soon. Apart from that she has Good News with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani, and Karan Johar's Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, in her kitty.