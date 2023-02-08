Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh makes appearance in her latest workout video, actress calls him 'my best workout buddy'

Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares photos and videos with her husband Saif Ali Khan and her two little munchkins Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan on Instagram. On Wednesday, February 8 too, Kareena gave a glimpse of her workout session and her youngest son Jeh also made a blink-and-you-miss-it appearance in her reel.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "Working out with my best workout buddy #MomLife #MidweekBalance #TheCrew #Reels #Workout". The Crew is the name of her upcoming film. Reacting to her video, Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Jeh jaaaaan!" and added three red hearts emojis and an evil eye emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha, an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' multiple Oscar-winning Hollywood drama Forrest Gump. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences and didn't succeed at the box office.

The actress will be making her OTT debut in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller film based on the novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Also starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, the film will be out on Netflix later this year. She also has Hansal Mehta's thriller lined up for release, which is tentatively titled The Buckingham Murders.

Kareena will soon begin shooting for her next film The Crew in which she will be sharing screen space with her Udta Punjab co-star Diljit Dosanjh and other two leading ladies Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan who made his directorial debut with Lootcase, starring the actress's brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu, married to Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan.



