Kareena Kapoor Khan shows glimpse of her morning with Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most socially active celebrities. She is frequently seen on Instagram sharing her favourite moments and accomplishments with her fans, followers, and well-wishers. The actress recently shared a photo of herself and her son Taimur in the morning.



Bebo shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, in the post. Saif and Taimur were seen chilling on the bed. Saif, dressed in a blue t-shirt and pyjamas, was enjoying his breakfast while scrolling through his phone, while Taimur was engrossed in his notebook, completely oblivious to the fact that he was being photographed.

Kareena Kapoor Khan highlighted her cute banter about the photo in the caption. She wrote, “My mornings… Saif-Beboo are you taking another picture for Instagram? Me-Ummmmm Click!!! #Saifu and Tim Tim #Ma boyssss” along with heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Kareena is anticipating the release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The film is the official Bollywood version of the Tom Hanks-starrer ‘Forrest Gump’, directed by Advait Chandan. Aamir Khan will also star in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which would be their third collaboration following ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Talaash’.