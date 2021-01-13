'Ooooooh that waistline...': Kareena Kapoor Khan shares throwback photo with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is in the news every now and then. While sometimes she is making headlines for her maternity fashion statements, on other occasions, it's her photos posted on social media that make the Bollywood star the talk of the town.

On Wednesday, the 'Udta Punjab' actor, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, took to her verified Instagram handle to share a throwback photo.

In the photo, which is from 2007, as mentioned in Kareena's caption, the 'Good Newwz' star and Saif can be seen embracing each other while enjoying sometime together at what seems like a private party.

If one is to recall, this is around the time Saif and Kareena had started dating while shooting for 'Tashan' and the latter was working on her 'zero' figure. 'tashan' later released in 2008.

Meanwhile, in the said photo, while Kareena can be seen in a crop beige top and denims, Saif is seen sporting in a purple stripped half-unbuttered shirt.

"Throwing it way back... Circa '07, Jaisalmer Ooooooh that waistline... I’m talking about mine, not saifus #TakeMeBack (sic)," she captioned the post.

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier, Kareena hosted an intimate get together for her BFFs Malaika Arora, Amirita Arora, Mallika Bhatt and sister Karisma Kapoor.

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be moving to a new house in Mumbai. The couple has been living in the Bandra area in the city at a building named Fortune Heights. Now, as they are shifting to a new abode, Kareena hosted a farewell night for her best friends in the industry.

On Monday, the actor took to her Instagram page and shared a sweet photo posing with Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhatt.

In the photo, Bebo is seen cradling her baby bump and seen in a yellow printed kaftan. While the rest of them namely Karisma, Malaika, Amrita and Mallika are laughing wholeheartedly. Kareena captioned the photo stating, "It’s been a FORTUNE of memories... on to the next... to new beginnings. PS: #Fortune you have been kind #FortuneNights #EndOfAnEra #KaftanSeries."

Check out the photo below:

Saif, during an earlier interaction with Mumbai Mirror, spoke about the new house and its renovation. He stated, "Our new home is being renovated, which is why I hop across to see how things are coming along and not because I feel cooped in. I’m enjoying this time with my family. My sister Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal (Kemmu) come over sometimes, as do my kids Sara and Ibrahim. My other sister, Saba Ali Khan, to Mumbai. Only my mother (Sharmila Tagore) is in a rented apartment in Delhi because the lockdown happened while she was doing up her place. So now, even she is overseeing the renovation work there. She is a real trooper and never complains."