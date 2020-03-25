Kareena Kapoor Khan shares super-adorable photos of Saif-Taimur in bathrobes, says 'in this together'

Ever Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Instagram debut, the actress has been treating her fans with candid photos of her and family. This time, the actress shared an image of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan in a wardorbe and wrote, 'in this together'.

The image which Kareena shared was of Saif Ali Khan walking in a white bathrobe while Taimur Ali Khan followed him wearing a golden bathrobe. Taimur appeared to be doing a little jumping around, asking daddy to carry him on his shoulders.

Kareena shared the image in the middle of India's 21-day lockdown, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tagging the PM along with Maharashtra CM Aditya Thackeray, she wrote, "Dear India, let's do this.Be responsible. Be home. Be safe."

Here's her post:

After her first Instagram post of herself promoting a brand, Kareena began her Insta journey with an image of her with Taimur, stating that he is the only one who can steal her frame. She then went on to share an image of the 'love of her life' Saif Ali Khan, who was playing the guitar and taking a look at Taimur.