Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan if Salman Khan is promoting Jawan with his new bald look, actor's reply wins internet

Meet Mumbai University alumnus who joined Rs 26,103 crore company in 1990, now leads it as...

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation on 104th episode of his monthly radio programme today

9 inspirational quotes by Salman Khan

Salman Khan completes 35 years in Bollywood: 7 popular one-liners of actor

10 foods to avoid if you have arthritis

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pics from second pregnancy photoshoot, clicked a week before her son Jeh’s delivery

Taimur Ali Khan, their first child, was born on December 20, 2016. Jeh, the couple's second son, was born on February 21 of this year

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2021, 06:42 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor shared photos from a photoshoot she performed a week before her second kid, Jeh, was born. She looks stunning while showing off her baby bump.

Kareena reposted Rohan Shrestha’s Instagram post. He captioned it, “Just a week before she delivered for the second, I had the absolute pleasure of getting the opportunity to shoot Bebos portraits (for the second time). First time being the summer of 2017 "

Giving details of the shoot, he added, “Make up by the timeless @mickeycontractor, styled by my old friend @tanghavri and hair styled by another legend in @yiannitsapatori The shoot was made possible by @poonamdamania and @nainas89 whom I have tremendous gratitude for. And most of all thank you @kareenakapoorkhan for being kind, patient and a wonderful subject to photograph over the years we've worked together 

Since his birth earlier this year, fans have been longing to see Kareena Kapoor Khan's second child with Saif Ali Khan and learn what his parents have named him. Kareena shared a couple of photos of the baby nawab on Instagram, but his face was obscured.

According to previous reports, the couple affectionately refers to their second kid as Jeh, and his legal name has yet to be determined. However now, the news has been confirmed by the Times Of India.

They contacted Randhir Kapoor and he confirmed the rumour saying, "Yes, Kareena and Saif's younger son has been named Jeh".

For the unversed, in 2012, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan married in a private ceremony attended by friends and family. Taimur Ali Khan, their first child, was born on December 20, 2016. Jeh, the couple's second son, was born on February 21 of this year.

Live tv

