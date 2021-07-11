Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pics from second pregnancy photoshoot, clicked a week before her son Jeh’s delivery

Taimur Ali Khan, their first child, was born on December 20, 2016. Jeh, the couple's second son, was born on February 21 of this year

Kareena Kapoor shared photos from a photoshoot she performed a week before her second kid, Jeh, was born. She looks stunning while showing off her baby bump.

Kareena reposted Rohan Shrestha’s Instagram post. He captioned it, “Just a week before she delivered for the second, I had the absolute pleasure of getting the opportunity to shoot Bebos portraits (for the second time). First time being the summer of 2017 "

Giving details of the shoot, he added, “Make up by the timeless @mickeycontractor, styled by my old friend @tanghavri and hair styled by another legend in @yiannitsapatori The shoot was made possible by @poonamdamania and @nainas89 whom I have tremendous gratitude for. And most of all thank you @kareenakapoorkhan for being kind, patient and a wonderful subject to photograph over the years we've worked together

Since his birth earlier this year, fans have been longing to see Kareena Kapoor Khan's second child with Saif Ali Khan and learn what his parents have named him. Kareena shared a couple of photos of the baby nawab on Instagram, but his face was obscured.

According to previous reports, the couple affectionately refers to their second kid as Jeh, and his legal name has yet to be determined. However now, the news has been confirmed by the Times Of India.

They contacted Randhir Kapoor and he confirmed the rumour saying, "Yes, Kareena and Saif's younger son has been named Jeh".

