Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pic of Taimur chilling by pool, Arjun Kapoor drops hilarious comment

Kareena Kapoor is on a holiday in Rajasthan and can't stop posting images of her kid Taimur enjoying the trip. She recently posted a photo of him relaxing by the pool after a swim and netizens are saying he looks just like his father, Saif Ali Khan.

Sharing it on Instagram, Kareena captioned the photo, "Checking out everybody's Halloween looks whilst chilling by the pool…#Halloween2021#desert vibe #My Son."

Take a look at the post here-

Arjun Kapoor dropped a hilarious comment on the photo, he wrote, “This glass is bigger than him.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan posts photos of Taimur, Jeh and her family on her Instagram account on a regular basis. Jehangir, her second son, was born in February of this year to her and her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Talking about her two kids, Kareena had told Hindustan Times Brunch in an interview, “Taimur has more of Saif’s personality, and Jeh seems like a wonderful mix. Tim is a typical Saggitarian; he is creative, he likes art, colouring and drawing, he loves exploring and whats to know about everything. Jeh is Piscean… let’s see how he is going to develop.”

She previously stated that she does not want her children to appear in films. “I want both my sons to be thorough gentlemen, I want people to say they are well-brought-up, kind-hearted and I will think my job is well done. I don’t want them to be movie stars. I’ll be happy if Tim comes and tells me I want to do something else… climb Mount Everest may be… that’s his choice. I want to stand by and support my boys," she said.