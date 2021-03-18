In Pic: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares new photo 'staring' at her newborn son

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday took to her verified Instagram handle to share a black and white photo of herself 'staring' at her newborn son.

In the photo, while one gets to see a very relaxed Kareena lying down and looking at her son, disappointingly, the newborn is nowhere to be spotted. However, Kareena has her eyes fixed on him. Sharing the picture, Bebo wrote as the caption, "Can't stop staring... at him," along with a baby and heart emoji.

Take a look at the stunning image here:

For the uninformed, Kareena gave birth to her second son on February 21 in a Mumbai hospital. And in stark contrast to the first time, the newborn's parents -- Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan -- have consciously stayed away from the media limelight and refrained from posing for photographs when they returned home with the second son.

When Kareena and Saif' elder son, Taimur Ali Khan was born, the celebrity couple had posed for the shutterbugs when they arrived home with the little one a few days after Kareena gave birth to her first child.

However, things have been different this time! There's hesitation from the parent's end probably given the fact that the paparazzi is sort of obsessed with Taimur, who fortunately or unfortunately has had a not-so-welcoming response to their constant presence. It could have contributed to Saif and Kareena being more cautious this time.

Also, with so much controversy around Taimur' name, the couple still hasn't announced their second son's name.

If one recalls, speaking about the second child's name, Kareena had told actor Neha Dhupia on her show What Women Want, "After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We're like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise."

On the work front, while Saif has 'Bhoot Police' and 'Adipurush' in his kitty, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan.