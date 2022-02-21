Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Jeh's adorable pics with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur on younger son's first birthday

After celebrating Taimur's fifth birthday in December 2021, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating the first birthday of their younger son Jehangir Ali Khan or Jeh, as he is fondly called, today on February 21. On this special occasion, Kareena shared adorable pictures of Jeh with 'Abba' Saif and 'Bhai' Taimur on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena dropped a cute picture in which her two sons can be crawling. She captioned the photo as, "Bhaiii, wait for me I am One today..let’s explore the world together... of course with Amma following us everywhere...Happy birthday My Jeh baba… My life #MeraBeta #MyTiger #ToEternityAndBeyond."

In the second picture, Jeh can be seen spending some time with Saif. "Ok Abba will follow too. I love you. #MyBoys #Forever #MyTigers", she captioned the second photo.



On 31 December 2021, Kareena had shared another picture of Jeh playing with his toys and revealed that his two teeth have been the best part of her year. Alongside the photo, she had written, "His two teeth…the best part of 2021 #31st December #Mera Beta # Blessed New year all."



Meanwhile, in an interesting turn of events, Kareena's upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' took the release date of Saif Ali Khan's next 'Adipurush'. The former film, headlined by Aamir Khan, was initially scheduled to release on April 14 but was recently moved to August 11. And Saif's film, which was earlier slated for a global theatrical release in August, has been pushed ahead with the new release date yet to be announced.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an adaptation of the Oscar-winning film 'Forrest Gump' and marks the Bollywood debut of South star Naga Chaitanya. Kareena plays Aamir's love interest in the Advait Chandan directorial. On the other hand, the mythological film 'Adipurush' is based on the Hindu epic tale Ramayana with South star Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's roles based on Rama and Sita. Saif's character Lankesh is inspired by Ravana in the Om Raut directorial.