Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her 'spring break' vacay moment with Karishma Kapoor, Jeh, Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan, kids Taimur, Jeh Ali Khan returned from their mini-vacation with sister Karishma Kapoor. In the past few days, the 'Chameli' actress shared multiple moments from their break on her social media, and it went viral. The actress has now shared another picturesque moment from their vacay dairies, and the image will tempt us to hit such an amazing spot. Kareena shared a picture, in which we see her, Karishma, Jeh Ali Khan, Taimur enjoying the sunny weather at the beach. Khan posted the picture and captioned the memory saying, "Spring Break 2022 @therealkarismakapoor @thesamairakapur #Kiaan #TimTim #Jeh Baba."

Take a look at the picture

Kareena Kapoor Khan was rejoicing the little breaks from her hectic work life. The actress shared images from her exotic vacation and the images have spread like a wildfire on the internet. In one of his Instagram stories, Kareena looked captivating in a black monokini and was snapped enjoying the blues with her little one Jeh. The 'Chameli' actress posted the picture stating, "Where I belong."

Last year in August, the Khan family had gone for a vacation to the Maldives to celebrate Saif’s 51st birthday. After that, she again headed for another mini-vacation with family and broke the internet with the fun-filled moments and shared photos from their vacay which featured Jeh as well.

On the work front, Kareena will soon be seen opposite Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' Talking about ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, the film also stars actor Aamir Khan with whom Kareena had last shared the screen in the film ‘3 Idiots’. Actor Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie. Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’ Oscar Award-winning 1994 film ‘Forrest Gump’, which featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will hit cinemas on 11 August.