Kareena Kapoor shares adorable video of Christmas celebrations with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh

Credit: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram and shared some adorable moments from her Christmas festivities with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and sons Taimur and Jeh. She dropped the video with the caption, "Christmas 2022."

In the video, Kareena shared multiple moments from Christmas night in which Saif could be seen playing the guitar and her sons Taimur and Jeh could be seen enjoying the holiday moment.In a short glimpse, Jeh can be seen dancing in front of Saif and Tim which caught the eyeballs of the fans.

Soon after Kareena shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts emoticons. Saif`s sister Saba Pataudi wrote, "Mahsha`Allah Merry Christmas n lots.""THIS IS SO CUTE," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Saif is such a vibe. Omg! Everything."

Kareena and Saif have been married for almost 10 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, talking about Kareena, on the work front, she was last seen in the family entertainer film `Laal Singh Chaddha` alongside Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. She will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh`s thriller which is based on the book `The Devotion Of Suspect X`. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. (With inputs from ANI)

