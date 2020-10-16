Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable photo with Saif Ali Khan, reveals secret to 'happy marriage' on wedding anniversary

October 16 marks the wedding anniversary of one of the most sought after B-town couples Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The duo, who tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to 3-year-old Taimur Ali Khan, celebrate their 8th marriage anniversary today.

The duo, who are spending eight years of togetherness today, have time and again set major couple goals be it through the way they handle the paparazzi when their little munchkin Taimur is around or supporting each other in their respective career endeavours, the two have always been an inspiration for their fans.

And now, as the couple celebrate another year of being married to each other and embrace their second pregnancy, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her verified Instagram handle to wish husband Saif Ali Khan a happy anniversary while revealing the secret to their 'happy marriage.

Taking to her social media handle, Kareena, alongside an adorable photo of Saif and herself, wrote, "Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved spaghetti and wine... and lived happily ever after. Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage. On that note, happy anniversary SAKP... here’s to eternity and beyond (sic)."

On the work front, Kareena has wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite actor Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in 'Bhoot Police, also starring actor Arjun Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif are all set to welcome their second child, the news of which the couple released in the media via a press note earlier this year.