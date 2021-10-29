Kareena Kapoor Khan shares adorable photo of son Jeh Ali Khan, says 'yoga runs in the family'

Bollywood power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are in Jaisalmer spending their holidays with their two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a cute photo of her 8-month old son, Jeh, in a playful mood standing in a mountain pose. "Downward Dog Yoga runs in the family you see #8 months Pike position #Mera Beta," Kareena wrote on Instagram.

Baby Jeh was seen wearing grey shorts, a navy blue tee and a bib around his neck. His back was facing towards the camera as he playfully performed the 'unintentional' downward dog pose that Kareena mentioned in her caption.

Take a look at the picture here:

Soon after Kareena shared the adorable photo, Karisma Kapoor, Saba Ali Khan, and other celebrities took to the comments section to drop cute comments for Jeh. "our jaan," Karisma wrote, while Saba commented, "Jeh jaadu ki jhapi." Fans of Kareeena too filled the comments section with sweet expressions for the baby and dropped heart-eyed emojis for the junior-most Khan Pataudi. "Those thigh rolls," wrote a user. "Cute, face to dikhao," commented another.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Kareena urged people to not make a taboo of late pregnancy. "I never planned having a baby because you know I was like in 36 or Oh my biological clock is ticking so I need to speed it up or whatever. That was not even a thought or discussion because I was like I married Saif for love. I did that. I wanted to have a child so I did it. It so happened. I didn't give much thought because my thought was always on my work and you know being happy and content with myself. So I don't think late mothers should have this pressure," Kareena said.

Kareena was 36 when she welcomed her first child Taimur with Saif Ali Khan in 2016. After five years, in February 2021, she turned mother again as she gave birth to her son Jeh.

During the latest episode of the 'Raising Parents with Mansi Zaveri' podcast, Kareena also opened up about how she balances her time between the two kids. "I think that the fact is that I am a very calm person, I am very composed. I divide my time well. Like I know Taimur needs me at this point in time. You know I am lucky that he now wakes up later than Jeh's so I know I have to be with Jeh for that hour while he has his breakfast and then once Jeh's breakfast is done I know Taimur's time is you know coming in. So I just balance it out. The idea is to not have too much pressure on like doing things. The idea is to involve children to take part in your daily life. It's not like we have to do this and we have to do that. We are not those kind of parents," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is scheduled to release in 2022.