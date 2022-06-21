Kareena Kapoor Khan says she 'waited two years' to sip her favourite coffee, drops photo from London vacay

Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Looks like Bollywood's royalty Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a work break! The Jab We Met star is currently in London from where she shared a glimpse of her much-needed break.

On Monday, the 41-year-old star took to her Instagram handle and posted the first glimpse from her vacation in London, she captioned the picture, "Waited two years for you baby ...Pret .. #Sipping my coffee Coffee Lover". In the picture, Kareena could be spotted striking a pose with a cup of her favourite coffee at the popular British eatery Pret.

Our Bebo could be seen wearing a white shirt underneath a sleeveless black gilet along with a pair of light-hued denim jeans. Reacting to the post, Kareena's friend, producer Rhea Kapoor commented, "She has arrived."

Kareena's co-star Jaideep Ahlawat, who will soon be seen sharing the screen with Kareena in their upcoming Sujoy Ghosh adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X wrote in the comment section, "@kareenakapoorkhan.... Yeeee Yeeee ... Vacation time ... after so much hard work. Enjoy."

For the unversed, Kareena's OTT debut is a murder mystery and will stream on Netflix. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's most acclaimed works, The Devotion of Suspect X. It is based on a story of a single mother who thought she had finally escaped the clutches of her abusive ex-husband but things do not really go her way. Apart from Kareena, the Sujoy Ghosh's film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles.

Before her OTT debut, Kareena will be seen on the big screen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. An official adaptation of Tom Hanks' multiple-Oscar-winning Forrest Gump, the Advait Chandan directorial is set for a theatrical release on August 11, 2022 and will clash with Akshay Kumar's family drama Raksha Bandhan.



(With inputs from ANI)