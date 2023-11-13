Kareena Kapoor Khan gives savage reply to Karan Johar asking if Deepika Padukone is her competition: 'This is Alia's...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a savage reply to Karan Johar as he asks if Deepika Padukone is her competition during Koffee With Karan 8's rapid-fire round.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt are all set to grace Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee With Karan’s season 8. The new promo shows Kareena getting savage as Karan asks her if Deepika Padukone is her competition.

In the promo, Karan Johar first welcomed the two actresses and called Kareena Kapoor his spirit soul. The promo gave a glimpse of the rapid-fire round in the episode during which KJO asked Bebo if Deepika Padukone is her competition in the industry. Kareena Kapoor gave a savage reply and said, “I think this is Alia’s question for her rapid-fire not mine.” After this, Alia Bhatt was seen smiling, to which Karan Johar was then heard saying, “Aagyi Naa line pe.”

Karan Johar also talked about her feud with Ameesha Patel and hinted at that being the reason behind Kareena not attending Gadar 2’s success party. However, Kareena Kapoor chose to ignore that question and asked, “What feud?”

Netizens also reacted to Bebo’s savage replies. One of the comments read, “Only Bebo can help Koffee With Karan redeem its Kontroversial charm.” Another wrote, “No one can beat Bebo in having savage sips of coffee.” Another wrote, “Can’t wait to see Kareena Kapoor back on the couch.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller Jaane Jaan which also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress’ other film The Buckingham Murders was recently screened at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. She will next be seen in the movie The Crew which also stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.

Alia Bhatt on the other hand will be next seen in the movie Jigra, which he co-produced with Karan Johar. The film is directed by Vasan Bala and is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 24, 2024.