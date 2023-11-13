Headlines

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives savage reply to Karan Johar asking if Deepika Padukone is her competition: 'This is Alia's...'

Check out best offers on women’s stylish jackets under Rs 2,000

Meet Indian-origin man involved in Europe's biggest Tax fraud, who once worked in bank

Morne Morkel resigns as Pakistan’s bowling coach after World Cup 2023 setback

Most watched Indian web series has 4 crore views; it’s not Mirzapur, Sacred Games, The Family Man, Scam 1992, Panchayat

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives savage reply to Karan Johar asking if Deepika Padukone is her competition: 'This is Alia's...'

Check out best offers on women’s stylish jackets under Rs 2,000

Meet Indian-origin man involved in Europe's biggest Tax fraud, who once worked in bank

Indian batters with 50+ runs in most consecutive innings in World Cups

6 foods to cure fatty liver

Home remedies to treat dark circles at home

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Most watched Indian web series has 4 crore views; it’s not Mirzapur, Sacred Games, The Family Man, Scam 1992, Panchayat

Govinda walked out of this blockbuster at the top of his career on Salman Khan’s request, the film minted…

Salman Khan reacts strongly to fans burning firecrackers inside theatres screening Tiger 3: 'This is dangerous'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives savage reply to Karan Johar asking if Deepika Padukone is her competition: 'This is Alia's...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a savage reply to Karan Johar as he asks if Deepika Padukone is her competition during Koffee With Karan 8's rapid-fire round.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 04:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt are all set to grace Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee With Karan’s season 8. The new promo shows Kareena getting savage as Karan asks her if Deepika Padukone is her competition.

In the promo, Karan Johar first welcomed the two actresses and called Kareena Kapoor his spirit soul. The promo gave a glimpse of the rapid-fire round in the episode during which KJO asked Bebo if Deepika Padukone is her competition in the industry. Kareena Kapoor gave a savage reply and said, “I think this is Alia’s question for her rapid-fire not mine.” After this, Alia Bhatt was seen smiling, to which Karan Johar was then heard saying, “Aagyi Naa line pe.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan Johar also talked about her feud with Ameesha Patel and hinted at that being the reason behind Kareena not attending Gadar 2’s success party. However, Kareena Kapoor chose to ignore that question and asked, “What feud?”

Netizens also reacted to Bebo’s savage replies. One of the comments read, “Only Bebo can help Koffee With Karan redeem its Kontroversial charm.” Another wrote, “No one can beat Bebo in having savage sips of coffee.” Another wrote, “Can’t wait to see Kareena Kapoor back on the couch.” 

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller Jaane Jaan which also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress’ other film The Buckingham Murders was recently screened at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. She will next be seen in the movie The Crew which also stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.

Alia Bhatt on the other hand will be next seen in the movie Jigra, which he co-produced with Karan Johar. The film is directed by Vasan Bala and is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 24, 2024. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

1 dead, several injured in stampede at Surat railway station

'Babar Azam will make a call once...': Former PCB chief on Pakistan captaincy decision

Deepotsav: Ayodhya looks to set record with 24 lakh diyas at 51 ghats, know how you can be part of celebrations

Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer slams those who doubt her hard work, call her fake: 'Being a star doesn’t mean...'

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Deals: Get the best sleep on these branded mattresses

MORE

MOST VIEWED

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE