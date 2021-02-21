Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan blessed with baby boy, Taimur Ali Khan turns big brother

On Thursday, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

Soon after the news broke, congratulatory wishes started pouring in with friends, family members and colleagues from the film fraternity taking to their respective social media handle to extend their blessings to the little one and send their best wishes to the B-town couple.

Earlier, Saif and Taimur were seen visiting Kareena at the hospital as she was preparing to give birth. Recently, in an interview, Saif had said that fatherhood has made him stable and that at the moment he is in a position to enjoy having children around.

"It was great fun, the entire process, especially the making!" Saif joked when he was congratulated.

Asked how fatherhood has changed him, the 50-year-old actor told IANS, "I think there is a certain amount of more patience and stability in life. I was more impatient earlier, and a little more concerned with what I'm doing and where I'm going, and (it was) unsettling generally. (I was) trying like most people to balance, trying to be stable for children at the same time, the instability of your career," he added.

Saif further added, "But now, I think I am more settled. I'm in a position to just enjoy having family around and having children around. It's a good phase."

On the other hand, talking about if the couple had thought of a name for their second child already, in December, on her radio show, What Women Want, Kareena in a reply to Neha Dhupia's question said, "After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and I have not even thought about it. We're like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise."

Neha went on to suggest to Kareena that she can conduct a poll to name Saif and her child. Kareena replying by saying, "I’m gonna tackle this right at the end."

Saif and Kareena, who are fondly called Saifeena by their fans, got married in 2012. They also share a son, Taimur Ali Khan. Saif also has a son Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan from his first marriage with actress Amrita Singh.