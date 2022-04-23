Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur gets heavily trolled by netizens for saying 'bandh karo' to paparazzi

Kareena Kapoor Khan- Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's elder son Taimur Ali Khan is the paparazzi's favourite boy. Media has made little Taimur a star, and now his younger brother Jeh has also become hot-favourite of the paps. However, Kareena and Taimur suprised paparazzi during their recent public spotting.

On Saturday, Kareena, Taimur, his young brother Jeh were spotted in the city, and the Jab We Met actress was not in the mood to pose for the lens. Kareena told paps 'bandh karo,' and little Taimur started repeating his mother, and he keeps on saying 'bandh karo dada...bandh karo.'

Watch the video

As the video got surfaced on the internet, it went viral instantly, and netizens even judged little Taimur's mannerisms. A user commented, "O god waheguru... teach him some manners parents... and media people please how low you can steep...have some self respect." Another user commented, "Maa baap hi sanskari hai na." One of the netizens commented, "Bada hi badtameez bacha he taimoor." While another netizen asserted, "Jaisi kareena waisa beta."

Among these hateful comments, there were few who understood Taimur's young age, and supported him. One of the user added, "He is a kid for godsake this is how most of the naughty kids talk what’s with all these sanskar lessons in comments section ?? He will definitely learn all your moral education but thats a process kids grow by undoing their wrongs that’s how life works and Yeah understandable you hate his parents but don’t show those anger on a kid." Another user added, "People are commenting bda badtameez bcha n blah blah .. he is juss a small child .... He must have listened his parents to say this ti media .. n bche jo sunte hai whi bolte hai n ye media wale itne gndi trh se inki personal life me ghuste hai koi bhi is situation me aise hi bolega."

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film will release on August 11.