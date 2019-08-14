Kareena Kapoor Khan's overflowing love for son Taimur Ali Khan in latest photo makes netizens say 'Cuteness overload'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in London where she is spending maximum time with her son Taimur Ali Khan. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is busy with the shoot of his forthcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman. The cute family has been in London for over a month now and are enjoying their time there to the fullest. Interestingly, Kareena makes a weekly visit to Mumbai so as to tape for Dance India Dance 7, in which she is one of the judges.

Now, we got our hands on a cute photo of Bebo and Taimur spending time together at a park in London. In the photo, little Tim Tim is cuteness overload while smiling for the camera. He is seen wearing a blue T-Shirt and shorts. On the other hand, Kareena is in awe of her baby boy and is busy staring at him. She looks pretty in a monochrome outfit.

Check out the photo below:

Earlier during an interaction with Rajeev Masand, Kareena described Taimur as a 'terror'. She stated, "He's a terror, very naughty. If I may say, he's exactly like his father. Right now he's just going through the phase where he tells everyone 'don't do this', because he has been told that often."

She added, "I'm his mother. I always want to bite his bum, kiss him and cuddle him. Saif says I do that a lot, but I told him that with Taimur, I don't know till when will I be doing that."