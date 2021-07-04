Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals what Taimur loves about his meals as they enjoy THIS Italian meal

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share what she had for dinner with her older son, Taimur. She posted a picture of her dinner plate which consisted of fusilli pasta and lots of greens.

She revealed that Taimur loves eating many green vegetables in his meals. In the picture, a portion of the Italian dish was served with beans and capsicum. She captioned it, "Tim likes to keep it GREEN" along with red heart emojis. Taimur is also called Tim.

Earlier this year, the 'Chameli' actor revealed that both her husband Saif Ali Khan and son love spending time in the kitchen. While appearing on a cooking show 'Star Vs Food', Kareena had said, "Taimur and Saif love it; they love being in the kitchen and I am kind of in charge of the music. They like to listen to nice jazz music." She also said that during the lockdown, Saif was busy experimenting with a lot of food in the kitchen.

Kareena recently celebrated her sister, Karisma Kapoor's birthday by cutting a cake at midnight in the presence of close family and friends. She also posted a reel on her Instagram to wish her sister with an emotional montage of pictures of them together. She was also seen at the house warming ceremony of her father, Randhir Kapoor's new house in Bandra, Mumbai. Her sister, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also attended the ceremony.

Also read Kareena Kapoor Khan shares photos of Saif Ali Khan-Taimur celebrating International Yoga Day in the most adorable way

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child earlier this year. The couple has kept his identity hidden from the media. However, Kareena has often teased fans with glimpses of the baby, without revealing his face.