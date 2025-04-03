During the event, Kareena Kapoor also revealed that she had put on around 25 kg after the birth of her second son Jeh in 2021, and, for a split second, she had a moment of doubt about her appearance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday said she wants to always be fit to take on whatever comes with old age so that she's able to work and enjoy family life as long as possible. The 44-year-old actor was speaking at the launch of nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's book The Commonsense Diet.

Kareena, who shares sons Taimur and Jeh with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, said she wants to be able to go about her daily life without being dependent on "someone or a stick".

"Age is just a number. I want to always be fit to take on whatever old age brings. I want to be able to do what I have to do, whether I have to go to set also at the age of 70 or 75. I want to keep working all my life. I want to be able to bend to pick up my grandchildren. So for that, I need to eat right with her (Diwekar's) guidance," she said at the event.

Kareena, who has been synonymous with her character, the self-obsessed and vivacious Geet from Jab We Met, who said "Main apni favourite hoon" in the 2007 film, said she lives by the same rules.

"That's the only way every woman should live her life because self-belief is everything. No matter how you think or feel, you have to constantly reassure yourself every day, and then others start believing it."

During the event, Kareena Kapoor also revealed that she had put on around 25 kg after the birth of her second son Jeh in 2021, and, for a split second, she had a moment of doubt about her appearance.

"After Jeh's birth, there was a moment of like, 'Oh, my God. I have to go back and do this all over again'. But it was just like for a flash of a second. Then, it was just like, 'No, it's fine. I'm still looking fab'," she recalled.

(With PTI inputs)

