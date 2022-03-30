Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals real reason behind Saif Ali Khan ignoring paparazzi

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her two adorable darlings Taimur and Jehangir are been the paparazzi's favourites. The little two are already social media stars, thanks to frequent spottings. But, daddy Saif Ali Khan hasn't been papped as much as his kids, and Kareena has spilt the reason behind his resistance. The Good Newwz actress shared a screenshot from Saif's recent interview with a popular magazine and wrote "Now everyone knows why you don't pose for the paps," with laughing emojis.

The snippet Kareena shared introduced Saif by saying, "The Nawaab of Pataudi, son of Sharmila Tagore and Nawaab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, an actor who seems fit to each of his roles like a glove to hand, Saif Ali Khan is cordon-bleu royal. While his family, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and two Taimur and Jehangir are a paparazzi's delight, keeping the camera's going, Khan is a powerful persona that also knows the tact of an understatement."

Earlier this month, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and their little munchkin went to a cafe to enjoy their Sunny Sunday. However, while leaving the outlet, a group of girls gathered the family, and it irked Saif. In a video, we see the group asking Kareena to pose for a selfie, and she acknowledged their request.

But while taking the selfie, the kids have gone too close to their car, and Saif got concerned, and he politely asked the group to move away from the car. We can also hear Saif instructing Taimur to get inside the car, and saying sorry to the kids. Saif's behaviour with the fans met with mixed responses, and many netizens were furious over Khan's behaviour. On the work front, Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen opposite Prabhas in the epic-drama 'Adipurush' as Lankesh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan will come up with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' by August.