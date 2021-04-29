Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals how she explained importance of COVID-19 vaccination to son Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been urging citizens above 18 years of age to register for COVID-19 vaccination which kickstarted on May 1, 2021. Now, she took to her Instagram page and shared a video via which she explained the importance of vaccination to her four-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. The video is a clip from the popular cartoon Tom & Jerry wherein Tom is shown as coronavirus, while Jerry is the vaccination.

While sharing the video, Kareena captioned it as "We don’t realise that our kids are also absorbing what’s going on and they are scared too. We were talking to Tim to try and explain why all the adults need to be vaccinated and I think this sums it up pretty well. It’s really that simple. But as we explain to our kids, we too need to be patient and help everyone who is trying to help us — medics, pharma, authorities and the millions of volunteers — please register and wait for your turn. #BreakTheChain"

On Wednesday, Kareena penned a note urging people to wear a mask and stay safe from coronavirus. She stated, "It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules, spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically. Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you."

Meanwhile, Saif reported has taken the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine going by his recent outing.