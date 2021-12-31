Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her 'best part of 2021', see pic inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently was tested Covid-19 negative after being diagnosed with the virus and self-isolating herself in quarantine, took to Instagram on the last day of the year to share her most special part of the year gone by. She posted the picture of her younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan and revealed her 'best part of 2021'.

Kareena and Saif were blessed with their second baby son, Jeh or Jehangir earlier this year on February 21, 2021. Kareena shared the picture of Jeh playing with his toys and disclosed that his two teeth have been the best part of her year. She captioned the photo as "His two teeth…the best part of 2021 #31est December #Mera Beta # Blessed New year all…"

Check out her viral post:



The couple's eldest son, Taimur Ali Khan is already the cutest star as the entire paparazzi waits with bated breath to click his pictures and make them viral quickly. On Taimur's 5th birthday on December 20 this year, the actress had shared a throwback video on her Instagram account showing his first baby steps. She had captioned the video as "Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger...Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim...no one like you mera beta...#HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger."

Meanwhile, Kareena's next release 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan is set to release on April 14, 2022. It is an official adaptation of Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in leading roles.