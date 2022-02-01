Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Akshay Kumar warned Saif Ali Khan about her, THIS is what he said

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan fell in love with each other during the sets of the action-comedy 'Tashan', which also starred Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The film was a commercial and critical failure, but it gave Bollywood one of its most powerful couples. In a recent interview, Kareena has now revealed that the 'Sooryavanshi' actor had warned the 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' actor on the sets of the 2008 film backed by Yash Raj Films.

Talking with Akshay's actress-wife Twinkle Khanna in a freewheeling conversation for Tweak India, Kareena shared that Akshay had warned Saif to 'tread carefully' when he got a hint about Saif-Kareena's relationship on the sets of 'Tashan'. She can be heard saying in the video, “Saif and Akshay were talking and Akshay kind of got the vibe that Saif and me were like connecting. Akshay took Saif in the corner and he was like ‘listen, tread carefully because they are dangerous girls and this is a dangerous family, I know them, so dekh ke reh (be cautious)".

Kareena mentioned that Saif was well prepared for what he is getting into as she added, “He was like don't kind of mess with her, was his vibe to him that he was trying to say that ‘you are barking up the wrong tree.’ Saif was like, 'no, no. I know that, I've figured her out'". Kareena and Saif eventually married each other in 2012 after four years of the Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial debut. The couple is proud parents to two little munchkins, Taimur and Jeh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in drama 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan in April, Saif Ali Khan's next is a mythological film 'Adipurush' based on the tale of Ramayana scheduled to be out in August and Akshay Kumar's upcoming release is crime-comedy 'Bachchan Pandey' in March.