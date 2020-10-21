Kareena Kapoor Khan reminds fans to wear mask while stepping out in latest post; see pic

On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her verified Instagram handle to post a close-up photo of herself wearing a white face mask. The actor's intention behind putting up the post, as mentioned by her, was to remind fans and citizens not to forget to wear a mask when they step out amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In the said photo shared on her social media handle, Kareena can be seen sitting in a flight and looking outside the window, dressed in a traditional white outfit.

She captioned the post, "Mask pehniye aur bahar dekhiye (Wear a mask and look outside)."

On Wednesday morning, Kareena, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan had shared a photo where she can be seen pouting with her eyes closed.

"Just pouting away... excited to go home," she captioned the Instagram post. Commenting on her post, elder sister Karisma wrote: "Hurry back. I have missed you."

Earlier in the day, Kareena returned to Mumbai with husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. The trio was back in town after Kareena completed the shoot of her upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Delhi. The film stars Aamir Khan and is the Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis` 1994 Hollywood film "Forrest Gump", starring Tom Hanks.

Meanwhile, Kareena looked fresh as a flower in an all-white ensemble as she made her way to her car while the paparazzi clicked photos of her with husband-actor Saif and son Taimur by her side.

Take a look.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' while Saif will be seen in 'Bhoot Police'.