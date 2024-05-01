Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrap shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, crime drama to release on...

Ayushmann Khurrana was initially cast as the male lead in Daayra, but he left the project reportedly due to scheduling conflict. Headlined by Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Meghna Gulzar directorial will release in cinemas in 2026.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran have wrapped shooting for their upcoming crime-drama thriller Daayra. The film is helmed by Meghna Gulzar, known for directing films such as Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur, Chhapaak featuring Deepika Padukone, and Raazi with Alia Bhatt. Meghna is daughter of legendary lyricist Gulzar and veteran actress Raakhee.

Sukumaran announced the wrap on the film by sharing a picture on his Instagram handle on Friday. It featured the actor alongside his co-star, Khan, and Gulzar. "That’s a wrap on #Daayra The story we’ve lived on set will soon come alive for audiences everywhere. Grateful for this journey and can’t wait for you to witness it on screen in cinemas in 2026," he wrote in the caption.

The filming started in September. The filmmaker announced it with a montage video from the set featuring herself, Sukumaran, and Khan. "A journey of blurred and crossed lines… We begin", she captioned it. Ayushmann Khurrana was initially cast as the male lead, but he left the project reportedly due to scheduling conflict.

Earlier this month, on December 13, Kareena had shared photos from the Daayra set to wish Meghna on her birthday. She wrote, "To sum up in words the feeling I have had working with @meghnagulzar will always be less. Daayra is nothing short of one of my most special films as it marks my first with the kind, gentle, passionate, smart and ever so sharp Meghna Gulzar and to bring to life a subject that is so exciting. To be in your direction and under your guidance has been one of my most fulfilling acts."

"What an honour to be directed by you director sahiba…but… on this journey I have discovered such a wonderful soul…On your big day I wish you nothing but the best and can’t wait for the world to see the genius in our film Daayra… Happy Birthday you Tigress… So grateful our paths crossed", the Heroine star concluded.

Daayra is billed as a crime-drama thriller that explores the age-old paradox of crime, punishment, and justice. It taps into the pulse of the people as it confronts the topical and diabolical realities unfolding in society today, as per the official logline. The exact release date hasn't been announced yet, but the film will release in cinemas in 2026.

