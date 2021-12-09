Headlines

Rashmika Mandanna’s touching response to rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda’s brother’s film Baby: ‘Super’

Balika Vadhu actor Ruslaan Mumtaz returns from Manali after being stuck in floods: ‘Thank you for sparing my life’

Is Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 on hold at CBFC as its plot is about compulsory sex education, homosexuality? Read to know more

Mukesh Ambani’s wife, Nita Ambani launches 11-day children's festival ‘NMACC Bachpan’; check date, ticket prices

Delhi floods: Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad commuters must avoid these roads; full traffic advisory

Kareena Kapoor Khan obsesses over son Jeh’s tiny toes, drops adorable photo

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram recently to share an adorable photo of her little munchkin Jeh.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2021, 10:13 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor Khan is undeniably a devoted mother. She has always desired the best for her children and is not hesitant to voice her support for her sons. The actress is active on social media and frequently posts photos of her two children, Taimur and Jeh. She also shares details about her personal life with her fans and interacts with them on a regular basis.

 

Kareena took to Instagram recently to share an adorable photo of her little munchkin Jeh.

 

Take a look at the post here-

A few days ago, Kareena drooped a video featuring Taimur this time, brightening our day considerably.

 

In the caption, she wrote, “He fixed my mood swings.”

 

Despite her busy schedule, Kareena Kapoor finds time to spend with her sons Taimur and Jeh, being the loving mother that she is. She went toy shopping with her little munchkin Taimur a few days ago and shared a photo from their adventure. In the photo, Kareena's pals and their children can also be seen.

Kareena Kapoor often sends her fans into a frenzy when she talks about Taimur and gives us glimpses into his daily schedule. Kareena appreciates teaching Taimur a variety of life skills that will shape his upbringing in the future. She previously tweeted a lovely photo of her son baking human-shaped cookies. Taimur was spotted holding a plate of four cookies that Kareena, Saif, his younger brother Jeh, and himself had made.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, in which she will star alongside Aamir Khan.

